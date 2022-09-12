New Yorker Festival events announced

Hari Kunzru. Photo: Clayton Cubitt

The New Yorker Festival tickets are now on sale. On Saturday, October 8, Andrew Solomon will talk with Rachel Aviv, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Hari Kunzru will talk with Parul Sehgal, and Elif Batuman and Gary Shteyngart will talk with Molly Fischer. On Sunday, October 9, Rachel Kushner and Ottessa Moshfegh will talk with Deborah Treisman.

Emma Straub has been posting tributes to her father, the award-winning horror writer Peter Straub, who died last week. Among the photos here is a handwritten list of poets that Peter recommended when Emma opened her Brooklyn bookstore Books Are Magic: James Schuyler, C.D. Wright, Richard Siken…

Christian Lorentzen, who reviewed Hunter Biden’s memoir Beautiful Things, has now written about the new biopic My Son Hunter (screenplay by biblical adventure novelist Matt Godowa). “The real fantasy of My Son Hunter is for right-wing Boomer parents…”

Dinesh D'Souza’s new book 2,000 Mules, which covers much of the same ground as his debunked film claiming that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” has been abruptly recalled by its publisher, Regenery. NPR managed to get a copy of the book, which, among other things, names nonprofits that D’Souza claims helped Biden “steal” the election. (The film itself did not name the nonprofits.) “One group, whose data are cited in the book, said it would request a correction,” writes NPR’s Tom Dreisbach. “Another raised the possibility of legal action.”

More tributes to Barbara Ehrenreich: Gabriel Winant at n+1, and Chris Lehmann at The Baffler.

Tonight at 6:30pm Eastern time, in a New York Public Library event that will be both in-person and live-streamed, Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah will discuss his work with Nadia Owusu.