Nina MacLaughlin’s short fiction based on Richard Serra’s words; Angela Davis on Karl Marx

Nina MacLaughlin. Photo: Kelly Davidson

Nina MacLaughlin, the author most recently of Wake, Siren: Ovid Resung, is working on a project writing short fictions based on the sculptor Richard Serra’s 1967 list of verbs and concepts. Online at n+1, you can read an excerpt comprising three sections: “To Dapple,” “To Remove,” and “To Store.”

In the new issue of the New Yorker, comic artist Joe Sacco illustrates a story by Russian graphic artist Victoria Lomasko. In the opening panel, Sacco explains that Lomasko had to flee Moscow and leave her art supplies behind. In their collaboration, “The Collective Shame of Putin’s War,” Lomasko explains her life as a refugee and asks, “What choices are there for someone caught between Putin, shame at the war, and what feels like Western rejection of all Russians?”

In the new episode of The Lit Review Podcast, Angela Davis walks readers through Karl Marx’s Capital.

For Gawker, Alexandra Tanner considers the prevalence of multigenerational novels about women: “Billed as sweeping or stunning, these books’ implicit promise to their readers, who are mostly women, is that they can, by reading them, understand what it is to be women from women.”

For the Paris Review Daily, Susan Minot, Alice Gregory, Stephen Sedley, and Sadie Stein write about the English novelist Jane Gardam. Gregory notes that Gardam’s strengths are “not qualities that reveal themselves in single sentences. This is why, in over a dozen volumes sitting on my bookshelf, not one page is marked. The relative felicity with which I am able to identify what I like about other books makes me suspect that Gardam’s are better.”

New York magazine has announced a handful of promotions and new roles: Bridget Read has been promoted to write features for Curbed; Lane Brown, one of the magazine’s original editors, will return as a New York features writer; editors Justin Miller and Ryu Spaeth will assume new roles at Intelligencer and New York; and Daniel Taroy joins the publication as platforms director.