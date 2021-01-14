Noah Baumbach to direct a White Noise adaptation; Maggie Nelson’s new book

Maggie Nelson. Photo: Tom Atwood

Noah Baumbach is adapting Don DeLillo’s White Noise for the screen. The film is said to star Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver.

At Entertainment Weekly, Seija Rankin has a short Q&A with Maggie Nelson about her new book, On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint. When asked what the first thing she remembers writing was, Nelson replied: “A fourth-grade report called ‘Cats Galore!’ I still have fond feelings toward the word galore.”

Editors at the New York Post have instructed staff not to use the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, or the Washington Post as sources for reporting.

Powell’s bookstore in Portland, Oregon has responded to protesters who object to the shop offering Andy Ngo’s book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. Powell’s had to close early each day this week as the store was covered in Anti-Ngo signs. The store’s owner, Emily Powell said that booksellers have long had experience selling books that they object to, but in the case of Ngo, it “does not feel virtuous . . . it feels ugly and sickening to give any air to writing that could cause such deep pain to members of our community."

Rahel Aima and Catherine G. Wagley have joined Momus as associate editors.

Tomorrow night, Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington, DC is hosting an event for the late civil-right’s activist Julian Bond’s book, Time to Teach.