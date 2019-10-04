Nona Willis Aronowitz sells new book to Plume; Abrams creates new LGBTQ-focused imprint

Nona Willis Aronowitz

Teen Vogue columnist Nona Willis Aronowitz has sold a new book to Plume. Bad Sex will be “a blend of memoir, social history, and culutural criticism” that examines why, “despite the ubiquity of both sex and feminism, true sexual freedom remains elusive.”

Former National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard is threatening a lawsuit over Ronan Farrow’s upcoming book, Catch and Kill, the Daily Beast reports. Howard’s legal team is not only planning a lawsuit against Farrow and his publisher, Hachette, but “has taken the unusual step of also warning booksellers that plan to stock” the book.

Abrams is creating a new imprint for graphic novels that will highlight LGBTQ authors and stories. Surely Books will launch in 2021 with a mixture of fiction and nonfiction.

After discontinuing sales of print newspapers in stores, Starbucks will now offer digital access to some newspapers on their free in-store Wi-Fi. “It has been our vision that Starbucks remains a unique and sought out destination complemented by elevated digital relationships with our customers,” the company explained in a press release.

At the New York Times, Penelope Green looks at the continuing appeal of Eve Babitz’s work. “She was having a great time, and I think young women like her work because they see a freedom in the way she lived,” her agent Erica Spellman Silverman said. “And I don’t think they have the same freedoms.”