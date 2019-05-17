O. Henry Prize winners announced; Dani Shapiro on writing through trauma

Weike Wang. Photo: Saavedra Photography

At Literary Hub, Michele Filgate talks to Inheritance author Dani Shapiro about structure, trauma, and memoir writing. “I don’t think you can write prose from the place of trauma. I think poets can do that, I think that’s what poets do,” she said. “If you think about any moment in your life that has been traumatic, for any of us, what do we do, we tell the story again and again and we tell it the same way because we are trying to digest it, we are trying to make sense of it, we are trying to get ahold of it. And I recognize that, but it doesn’t make good literature.”

The winners of the 100th O. Henry Prize have been announced. The stories by Bryan Washington, Weike Wang, John Edgar Wideman and more will be included in the anthology published by Anchor this fall.

After the Sunday Times published a list of the one hundred best crime novels that included only twenty-eight women, The Guardianrounds up the fifty best crime thrillers by women authors.

A Leonora Carrington biopic is in the works, Screen Daily reports. Lena Vurma and Thorsten Klein are shopping an untitled project based on Elena Poniatowska’s Leonora, a novel based on the writer’s life.

“I thought the Springsteen memoir was an amazing piece of work,” singer-songwriter and memoirst Ani DiFranco tells the New York Times By the Book column. “I thought he was brave not to end the tale before the man ‘born to run’ has to actually stop running and deal with himself.”