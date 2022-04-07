Olga Tokarczuk is on the International Booker Prize shortlist; Dean Baquet resets the New York Times’s Twitter policy

Olga Tokarczuk. Photo: © Lukasz Giza.

The International Booker Prize shortlist has been announced. The six nominees include Olga Tokarczuk and translator Jennifer Croft, who won the award in 2018 for Flights. The winner will be announced on May 26.

For Vulture, Jasmine Sanders profiles Margo Jefferson, the author of the new memoir Constructing a Nervous System. Sanders writes, “As a reader, I find Jefferson most enrapturing when . . . she bins her gentility for something sharper. Tending her envy, tallying slights both personal and historical, indulging her gloomier moods: the well-comported girl no more.”

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet wrote an internal memo asking the publication’s staff to be more thoughtful about their Twitter usage, writing that sometimes, “We can be overly focused on how Twitter will react to our work, to the detriment of our mission and independence.” Baquet also warned against attacking or subtweeting Times colleagues online.

Study Hall has released the third part of their 2020 State of Freelance Report. The survey found that many media workers have multiple jobs: “More than half (63.33 percent) of the survey’s respondents who provided economic data reported income from both employment and freelance work in 2020, but—as the data shows—not necessarily because it improved their livelihood.”

In The Nation, Ari Brostoff talks about Missing Time, their new essay collection focused on the recent past.

The 2022 Whiting Award Winners have been announced. Among the awardees are Megha Majumdar, Jesse McCarthy, Rita Bullwinkel, and Nana Nkweti.