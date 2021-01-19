Patricia Highsmith at Yaddo; Twenty-two LGBTQ+ books to read this year

Patricia Highsmith

ProPublica have combed through more than five hundred videos from Parler to reveal a fuller picture of the Capitol invasion. On one video, a man says, “I think they’re going to breach the doors. It’s getting serious. Someone’s going to die today. It’s not good at all.”

The Advocate recommends twenty-two LGBTQ+ books to read in 2021, with new titles by Melissa Febos, Sarah Schulman, Brandon Taylor, Torrey Peters, and more.

LitHub has an excerpt from Richard Bradford’s Devils, Lusts and Strange Desires detailing what happened that one time Patricia Highsmith went to the Yaddo writers’ retreat center.

On the Community Bookstore YouTube page, a discussion of Leonora Carrington with Kathryn Davis, Merve Emre, Chloe Aridjis, and Danielle Dutton. For more on Carrington, see Porochista Khakpour’s essay in Bookforum’s Fall 2017 issue.

At Nieman Lab, Greg Miller discusses conspiracy theory scholarship: from the founding of the United States to the “paranoid style” of twentieth-century conservatism to a “new type” epitomized by Trump’s preference for “conspiracy without theory.” It can be near impossible to talk a believer out of their ideas; Miller notes that Gordon Pennycook, a behavioral scientist, is “developing ways to nudge people to think more critically about the information they share without explicitly telling them to do so.”