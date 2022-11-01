Penguin Random House’s bid to acquire Simon & Schuster has been blocked; Atossa Araxia Abrahamian is among the winners of the Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant

Penguin Random House’s bid to acquire Simon & Schuster has been blocked by a federal judge, who noted that the proposed merger would harm competition in the publishing market “substantially.” Penguin Random House plans to appeal the decision.

The nine winners of the 2022 Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant have been announced. The Whiting Foundation has posted videos from the recipients describing their works in progress and created a digital chapbook explaining the projects.

n+1 has brought back Bookmatch, the personalized reading list service that picks ten books for you based on a short personality quiz. You can donate any amount to participate. This year’s recommendations come from Alexander Chee, A. S. Hamrah, Max Read, Charlotte Shane, Doreen St. Félix, Jennifer Wilson, and other friends of the magazine.

Primary Information has just published A Something Else Reader, a 1972 anthology edited by artist and Fluxus cofounder Dick Higgins.

The first issue of Parapraxis, a new magazine about psychoanalysis, is out now. You can subscribe to the print issue here or read online articles by Zoé Samudzi, Donald Moss, Nathan Rochelle DuFord, and more. Commenting on the magazine’s first theme, “The Family Problem,” the editors write: “The first myth Freud sought to dismantle was that of the family; it was also where he made his first mistakes.”