Rachel Monroe on empathy; Facebook hiring journalists again

Rachel Monroe. Photo: Emma Rogers

The Cut talks to Rachel Monroe about true crime, empathy, and her new book, Savage Appetites. “People talk about being fascinated by true crime because they empathize with the victims. Empathy can be a positive force, but there’s so much bias built into empathy, and I think as white women, if you’re not thinking about what you’re doing, the stories we empathize with are just other stories about white women,” she said. “Empathy can blind us to pain that doesn’t look like our own.”

Facebook is hiring a “small team” of journalists to select featured content for their news tab, Digiday reports.

HBO Max has bought Let Them All Talk, a new Steven Soderbergh film written by Deborah Eisenberg.

At The Guardian, freelance journalist Molly Conger reflects on losing her job for reporting honestly on Charlottesville, VA’s police force and their lack of accountability.

“I find that in-joke style of white guilt to be off-putting because I don’t see enough action behind it,” Black Card author Chris L. Terry tells Electric Literature. “Don’t get me wrong, white people should feel guilty for every bit of privilege that they’ve had, but I want to see that guilt turned into something constructive. Don’t just joke about how you’re “so white” for dropping $200 at Whole Foods. Talk to your peers about what can be done to help other, less-privileged people access organic food. Stop wringing your hands and put them to work.”