Read an excerpt from Elias Rodriques’s new novel; “Succession” meets “Cat Person” in a planned adaptation of the “New Yorker” story

Elias Rodriques. Photo: Jourdan Christopher

At n+1, you can read an excerpt from Elias Rodriques’s debut novel, All the Water I’ve Seen Is Running, which is out today from W. W. Norton. On Thursday evening, Rodriques will discuss his novel with author and Pennsylvania State Senator Nikil Saval in a virtual event at the Free Library of Philadelphia. For more on the novel, see this Times review.

Succession actor Nicholas Braun has been cast in the film adaptation of Kristen Roupenian’s 2017 viral short-story, “Cat Person.” Braun will play the older man, Robert, who sleeps with Margot, a twenty-year-old character who will be played by Emilia Jones.

The BBC is tightening its security and is urging its staff to train themselves in how to handle an in-person attack. UK journalists have seen an uptick in organized trolling and some death threats from people who oppose lockdowns and vaccination.

At The Nation, Maggie Doherty writes about teaching Janet Malcom’s work this spring: “Malcolm would have been right about much of what was going on in my classroom; she was almost always right. I have disagreed with many of her arguments, but never without the gut feeling that I was simply protecting myself against uncomfortable truth.”

Today would have been Octavia E. Butler’s seventy-fourth birthday. Celebrate by taking in her best writing advice, reading a new biography about her, and revisting Gabrielle Bellot’s appreciation of her work.

Tonight on Zoom, Community Bookstore in Brooklyn is hosting Joshua Cohen and Corey Robin to discuss Cohen’s new book, The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family.