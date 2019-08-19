Readers Anticipate the Sequel to Handmaid's Tale

Margaret Atwood

The buzz is building for Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, which is due out this September.

Journalist and pundit Mark Halperin—author of Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime—has sold his new book, How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take, to Regan Arts. The book, which will come out in November, will draw on extensive interviews with Democratic strategists such as Donna Brazile, James Carville, Jennifer Granholm, and Kathleen Sebelius. Halperin was in the news most recently after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, which led to NBC and MSNBC terminating their contracts with the pundit. Publisher Judith Regan told Politico: “I do not in any way, shape, or form condone any harm done by one human being to another. I have also lived long enough to believe in the power of forgiveness, second chances, and offering a human being a path to redemption. HOW TO BEAT TRUMP is an important, thoughtful book, and I hope everyone has a chance to read it.”

Poet and editor Rebecca Wolff has announced an online auction to help support the literary journal Fence. Items for sale include art by Kiki Smith, Elliott Green, and Bill Clegg. You can also purchase a literary getaway to Minneapolis, a gallery visit with Lynne Tillman, and advice from Rick Moody.

Novelist-essayist Alexander Chee is quoted in the Times’s Style section, paying homage to the em-dash: “Em-dash is the ‘just belt it and go’ of punctuation. Thus my devotion to it.”

An essay at The Guardian asks: How do we define the millennial novel?

At the Library of America blog, Kimberly King Parsons, author of the debut story collection Black Light, writes about Eileen Myles, Denis Johnson, and other voices she “would follow anywhere.”