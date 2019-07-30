Remembering Corbin Gwaltney; Dani Shapiro on observation

Dani Shapiro

The founder of the Chronicle of Higher Education, Corbin Gwaltney, has died at the age of ninety-seven. Gwaltney founded the paper in 1966 as an outlet for serious reporting about colleges and was active at the publication well into his seventies. According to the Chronicle’s obituary, Gwaltney was a passionate, independent, and careful editor: “For years he read every word destined to be printed in the newspaper, approved all page designs and photo choices, and was the final arbiter of all grammar and style questions.”

“I was always an observer and I’m not sure that really being an insider allows for good literature about the inside that one is writing about,” Inheritance author Dani Shapiro tells But That’s Another Story. “I was always writing toward trying to answer questions for myself that had to do with identity or piecing together a life that didn’t entirely make sense. But I didn’t have the whole picture.”

Vice Media is looking into buying Refinery29, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct a new adaptation of Lord of the Flies, according to Variety.

Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt profiles Media Matters, the nonprofit media watchdog organization.

Wired reports on the “toxic” work environment at the Culture Trip, a fast-growing travel website. According to former employees, “the company is riddled with a culture of fear, high staff turnover and constant changes in strategic direction.”