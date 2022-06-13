Remembering Duncan Hannah; Jessica Hopper's new docuseries

Duncan Hannah

Duncan Hannah—a deeply literary artist and the author of the memoir 20th-Century Boy—has died.

Lisa Lucas of Pantheon has acquired the new novel by Justin Taylor. Reboot is about a former child actor who is “charged with kissing the appropriate rings to in order to reboot the cult TV teen soap that made him famous, only to be pulled into a national scandal where the show itself becomes a flashpoint for the culture wars.”

Critic Laura Miller has won the Kukula Award for Excellence in Nonfiction Book Reviewing for her Slate essay about rereading Alice Sebold’s memoir Lucky.

Jessica Hopper, author of The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic, has directed a four-part docuseries called Women Who Rock, which will have its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next week.

The staff of PEN America, the literature and human-rights organization, has unionized.

Tonight at 7pm Eastern time, Joshua Cohen, who recently won the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Netanyahus, will talk with Jessi Jezewska Stevens about her new novel, The Visitors, “a mordantly funny tour through a world where not only civic infrastructure but our darkest desires (not to mention our novels) are vulnerable to malware; where mythical creatures talk like Don DeLillo; where love is little more than a blip in our metadata.” The event, hosted by Community Bookstore, Third Place Books, and Exile in Bookville, will take place virtually. You can register here.