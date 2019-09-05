Remembering Jade Sharma

Jade Sharma. Photo: Tracie Williams

At Catapult, Ruth Curry and Micaela Durand remember author Jade Sharma, who died in July at age thirty-nine. “Jade was late for everything so it is a tiny surprise that dying is the one thing she came to early. That is the kind of joke she’d enjoy,” remembers Curry. “She was uniquely talented, and it breaks my heart that I will never read anything new from her again.” “The world is less dark without you in it and I don’t mean better,” writes Durand. “I hope wherever you are you’re not bored.”

At Columbia Journalism Review, Sam Thielman reflects on the decline of the political cartoon.

BuzzFeed’s Alison Willmore is joining Vulture as a film critic.

Deadline reports that Ursula Le Guin’s Earthsea series is being adapted for television by producer Jennifer Fox.

Amazon has accidentally leaked Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. The Testaments has been embargoed by Penguin Random House until its September 10 publication date, but approximately eight hundred US orders were sent out early. At Literary Hub, bookseller Josh Cook explains why Amazon should be held to the same on-sale dates as independent publishers. “If we did not honor strict on-sale dates or embargoes, that would give us a significant sales advantage,” he writes. “Amazon essentially received a massive amount of free publicity for violating the terms of a contract. Whether it is really true or not, the idea that Prime members have the chance to get coveted books early was spread and unless something happens, will stick.”