Remembering poet Refaat Alareer; Jackie Wang in conversation with Cyrus Dunham

Jackie Wang. Photo: © Sasha Pedro.

For the Los Angeles Review of Books, Mosab Abu Toha remembers poet, professor, and activist Refaat Alareer, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in December: “What Refaat asked of every one of us was to tell his tale. And his tale and those of others need to change this world, need to stop the genocide. It is not fiction. It is not poetry. It is his life.”

In Liberties Journal, Ryan Ruby writes about Marcel Proust: “Just as everything about market society seems designed to get in the way of reading Proust, reading Proust gets in the way of participating in market society.”

On the occasion of her new book, Alien Daughters Walk Into the Sun, Jackie Wang talks with Cyrus Dunham for November magazine.

In Apollo, a review of Prudence Peiffer’s group biography, The Slip: The New York City Street That Changed American Art Forever.