Rick Atkinson wins New-York Historical Society prize; Sloane Crosley on writing during an emergency

Sloane Crosley. Photo: Laurel Golio

Rick Atkinson’s The British Are Coming has won the New-York Historical Society’s Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize.

New York’s McNally Jackson bookstores have temporarily laid off almost eighty employees. Staff will be paid through the week and receive health care for the rest of the month.

Literary Hub has published its first list of ways to support independent publishers and booksellers.

At the Washington Post, Paul Farhi and Sarah Ellison examine Fox News’s changing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sloane Crosley reflects on the impulse to write during emergencies and tragedy. “What happens when every writer on the planet starts taking notes on the same subject?” she asks. “Will we all hand in our book reports simultaneously, a year from now?”

At the New York Times, Max Lakin looks at the ways artists, authors, and performers are being impacted by new restrictions on gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19. “It’s really a strange time to ask people to be interested in your creative work,” said author Katie Orphan, who recently published Read Me Los Angeles, a guide to the city’s literary scene. “I went from having the greatest accomplishment of my life to everything I have planned is gone. I’m fortunate I have a book that should be evergreen, but so many need those boosts before being buried by the next wave of books. It’s terrifying. Who knows what April will be like?”