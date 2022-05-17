Rick Perlstein’s new book has been announced; The Atlantic has expanded its book coverage

Rick Perlstein

Historian Rick Perlstein’s next book, The Infernal Triangle, has been sold to Little, Brown. In his new volume, Perlstein plans to track American politics from 2000 to the present, with an eye toward “Republican viciousness, Democratic fecklessness, and media incompetence.” Perlstein tweeted that the book will be available in time for the 2024 conventions. In 2020, Perlstein talked with Leon Neyfakh, Sam Adler-Bell, and Matthew Sitman about how the right keeps on winning.

The Atlantic has launched its expanded books coverage with essays by Vivian Gornick, Caitlin Flanagan, Imbolo Mbue, and more.

For the latest installment of The Point’s “Criticism in Public” interview series, Jess Swoboda talks with Tobi Haslett, who has this to say about “the purpose of criticism”: “Sometimes I want to insist to myself, or to whatever reader I imagine is paying attention to a particular piece, that it’s possible to have an explicitly left-wing perspective and approach literary objects and aesthetic questions without sacrificing any irony, sensitivity or sophistication on the level or the argument or sentence.”

At NPR, the managing editor for standards and practices, Tony Cavin, explains why the network isn’t using the word manifesto to describe the writings of the alleged Buffalo shooter.

Keith Gessen and Tammy Kim are joining the New Yorker as contributing writers, and Jessica Winter will be starting a new role as contributing editor.

McSweeney’s, the original publisher of The Believer, has purchased the magazine from Paradise Media, the digital marketing firm that previously acquired it.

Critic Hubert Adjei-Kontoh and filmmaker Schillaci are asking for donations to fund a documentary film they are making about the novelist P. Lewis. Adjei-Kontoh reviewed Lewis’s Nate in the Dec/Jan/Feb 2021 issue of Bookforum, writing that the novel’s “clear, observatory power comes from the author’s unmitigated rage against a world built on hypocrisy and spite.”