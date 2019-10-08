Rihanna working on "visual autobiography"; Crystal Hana Kim on short stories

Crystal Hana Kim. Photo: Nina Subin

The winners of this year’s Dayton Literary Peace Prize have been announced. Eli Saslow’s Rising Out of Hatred won the nonfiction prize, while Golnaz Hashemzadeh Bonde’s What We Owe won the prize for fiction.

Rihanna is working on a “visual autobiography” with Phaidon, Entertainment Weekly reports. The five-hundred-page, eponymously titled Rihanna, which includes over one thousand photos of the singer’s life from childhood on, will be published later this month.

Anna Merlan has joined Vice as senior staff writer for news features.

Kevin Delaney, cofounder, CEO, and editor in chief of Quartz, is leaving the publication.

“I wish that I liked to write short stories because I love reading short stories, but—I don’t know if this is a water sign thing—I am obsessive, and if I come up with one idea, I will have to sink into it,” Crystal Hana Kim tells Laura van den Berg in a recent conversation at Books Are Magic in Brooklyn. “I get deeply deeply embedded into these novel ideas until I can’t see anything else, I don’t want to think about anything else, I don’t want to write about anything else.”

Tonight at McNally Jackson, Morten Høi Jensen talks to Naja Marie Aidt about her new book, When Death Takes Something from You Give It Back.