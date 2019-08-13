Ringer staff unionizes; Jesmyn Ward and Ta-Nehisi Coates in conversation

Ta-Nehisi Coates. Photo: Gregory Halpern

After analyzing the words of Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson, and others, the New York Times has concluded that “there is a striking degree of overlap between the words of right-wing media personalities and the language used by the Texas man who confessed to killing 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso this month.”

Staff of The Ringer have unionized with Writers’ Guild of America East.

The Guardian has released the shortlist for their “Not the Booker” prize. Nominees include Ali Smith’s Spring, Lara Williams’s Supepr Club, and Robbie Arnott’s Flames.

At Vanity Fair, Jesmyn Ward talks to Ta-Nehisi Coates about fame, history, and his new novel, The Water Dancer. Ward told Coates that when she first read his new novel she was worried it was too similar to the book she’s currently working on. Coates said that he had a similar reaction when Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad was published, but no longer worried about it. “The very fact that we feel like there might not be room for all of us to live here—now, white people never feel that way,” he said. “Look, I came up reading a lot of fantasy novels. I can’t tell you how many fuckin’ stories there are about elves and dwarves. They don’t care about that shit.”

J. D. Salinger’s estate is allowing the author’s books to be published digitally for the first time. While Salinger “had always valued accessibility,” his son Matt told The Guardian that the author “preferred the experience of reading a physical book” and “also hated the internet.”