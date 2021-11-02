Robin D. G. Kelley and Elias Rodriques in “No Wrong Answers”; n+1’s online quiz matches you with books to read

The new episode of Bookforum’s video series “No Wrong Answers” will debut live on November 18th with novelist Elias Rodriques and scholar-author Robin D. G. Kelley.
n+1 magazine’s Bookmatch 2021 fundraiser is now live. If you make a donation during November, you’ll get a personalized reading list from n+1 contributors and associates, including Andrea Long Chu, Molly Young, Christian Lorentzen, Tony Tulathimutte, and more.
The independent media organization Grist is looking for an Indigenous Affairs Fellow. The paid, full-time position offers mentorship as well as the opportunity to report on how climate change affects Indigenous communities. You can apply here.
Editor and writer Adam Shatz has a new podcast, “Myself With Others,” coming out today. Episode one features a conversation with Vivian Gornick and future guests will include writers, musicians, reporters, and more.
For Gawker, R. E. Hawley considers a new subset of cultural criticism: “Over the past few years, a certain genre of media has found opportunity in . . . debunking false conceptions of the semi-recent past and meditating on the cultural factors which contributed to their initial spread.”