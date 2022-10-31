Rumors about Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir; A reissue launch and screening for H. D.’s HERmione

H. D. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Center for Fiction has a special exhibition of Beowulf Sheehan’s portraits of Cormac McCarthy, which will be on display until December 13.

Poet Gerald Stern—whose This Time: New and Selected Poems won the National Book Award for poetry in 1998—has died at ninety-seven. In an obituary for the New York Times, Neil Genzlinger writes that Stern “drew on nature, history and his own experiences to write prizewinning poetry laced with wistfulness, anger and humor.”

George R. R. Martin says that Winds of Winter, the next Game of Thrones novel, will be more than 1,500 pages long, and that he’s “about three-quarters done.”

Elizabeth A. Harris and Alexandra Alter report on Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, which is part of a multibook deal with Penguin Random House. The memoir is expected to be a best-seller. So far, the book’s contents have been kept secret, but there are rumors that the author has had misgivings about the memoir’s revelations. Harris and Alter write: “Prince Harry has gotten cold feet about the memoir’s contents at various points, book industry executives with knowledge of the process told The Times, and the project has been shrouded in rumors, delays and secrecy.”

In 2023, Ernest J. Gaines and Toni Morrison will be featured on US stamps.

Parapraxis, a new publication devoted to psychoanalysis, launches today. In a statement on the launch, founding editor and Bookforum contributor Hannah Zeavin writes that the mission of the magazine is to “reinvigorate leftist psychoanalytic thought in the academy and the clinic.” Their first print issue investigates “The Family Problem” in psychoanalysis.

Next week, e-flux is hosting a screening of Kenneth Macpherson’s 1930 film Borderline with New Directions to celebrate the reissue of HERmione by the poet H. D., who costarred in the film. After the screening, Francesca Wade will lead a discussion.