Ruth Ozeki wins the 2022 Women’s Prize for Fiction; Andrea Long Chu on Lapvona

Ruth Ozeki. Photo: Danielle Tait.

Ruth Ozeki has won the 2022 Women’s Prize for Fiction for her novel The Book of Form and Emptiness. The Women’s Prize also hosts a podcast where you can listen to author interviews, get book recommendations, and more.

The Drift is throwing an issue-release party tonight at the Public Hotel in New York City.

For Vulture, Andrea Long Chu reviews Ottessa Moshfegh’s new novel, Lapvona, which is set in a medieval village. Chu writes of Moshfegh, who likes to revel in degradation and filth in her work, “These days, the leading coprophage of American letters is seeking the sacred. This is no contradiction.”

Lauren Christensen writes about a partial manuscript of Paradise Lost, which is housed at the Morgan Library in New York and is now being reproduced as an art book. Christensen writes, “His partial manuscript is the only known evidence of the creative process—collaborative by necessity—behind Milton’s magnum opus.”

The National Book Foundation has announced two new summer events slated for this August: writers Emily St. John Mandel, Threa Almontaser, and Rumaan Alam will discuss works inspired by New York City at a panel organized with the New York Public Library; and Clint Smith and Kali Fajardo-Anstine will be hosted by the Delaware Art Museum and Brevity Bookspace to talk about intergenerational stories and American memory.