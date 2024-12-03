Sally Rooney on capitalism and the climate crisis; Rashid Khalidi and Mark O’Connell discuss Gaza

Sally Rooney. Photo: © Kalpesh Lathigra

In the Irish Times, Sally Rooney writes about the climate crisis: “We know what’s already happening around us. And we know what’s coming next. When are we going to have the courage to stop it?” Citing Andreas Malm’s How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Rooney discusses how capitalist impunity poses an existential threat. “Multinational corporations are not destroying Earth because it endears them to the public: they are destroying Earth for profit. If we want real change, we have to be willing to threaten those profits—and to learn from the people who have.”

This weekend is the fifth edition of Pioneer Works’ “Press Play” fair: two days of events with writers, musicians, small presses, and artists. A sampling: Lauren Oyler and Brandon Taylor discuss writing and receiving negative reviews; letters to the editor with the Whitney Review of New Writing; a conversation with the Palestine solidarity movement publication The New York War Crimes. All talks throughout the weekend will be broadcast on WKCR-FM, Columbia University’s radio station.

In the latest issue of the New York Review of Books, Mark O’Connell interviews Rashid Khalidi, the author and scholar of Palestinian history, about the war in Gaza: “There has been an extraordinary shift in public opinion about this war, relatively swiftly. Needless to say, this has had no impact whatsoever on decision-makers or on the elite.”

Elvia Wilk talks with Jeff VanderMeer for The Millions. They discuss VanderMeer’s latest novel, Absolution, which concludes his “Southern Reach” series: “Absolution has much weirder stuff going on than the first three—the character points of view, the style. I thought of there being almost a kind of medieval point of view towards the end. I had to think of archaic language and its relationship to the current moment: what’s outdated, what’s timeless.”

Today is the last day of n+1’s Bookmatch fundraiser. Donate any amount to receive your personalized reading recommendations.