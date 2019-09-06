Sarah Huckabee Sanders writing a book; Margaret Atwood on the sequel to The Handmaid's Tale

Margaret Atwood. Photo: Jean Malek

Former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is writing a book, the New York Times reports. “I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders said in a press release. The book will be published next fall by St. Martin’s Press.

Biographer and editor James Atlas has died at the age of seventy.

Time magazine has named Susanna Schrobsdorff as both executive editor and senior VP of partnerships, a move the New York Post notes “would have been a no-no at the old Time Inc.”

“What they were begging for was a continuation in the voice of Offred, which I would not have been able to do,” Margaret Atwood tells the Times about writing a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. “You can climb the Empire State Building barehanded once. When you try again, you’ll fall off. It was a wildly improbable thing to have done in the first place. That voice was there. She said her thing. There’s nothing you can really add in her voice.”

At Longreads, Zan Romanoff talks to Mary H.K. Choi about anxiety, social media, and her second novel, Permanent Record. “I’m still incredulous that people do this repeatedly,” Choi said. “There’s so much baggage: you want to believe that there’s zero expectation, and no greed, and not even the slightest hint of entitlement, but when a first book does well, you preemptively feel like a colossal failure if you don’t at least do as well the second time.”