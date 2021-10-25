Sarah M. Broom to publish three books with Hogarth

Sarah M. Broom. Photo: Hal Williamson

Hogarth Books has bought three books by Sarah M. Broom, whose 2019 debut, The Yellow House, won the National Book Award for Nonfiction and the NBCC John Leonard Prize for Best First Book. The publisher says that the three books, which will be connected thematically, dwell on “what it means to be a Black woman wanderer, mount an architectural survey of teeth and the infrastructure of the body, and finally, in returning home, will explore New Orleans through its history of Black homeownership.”

Maud Newton’s book Ancestor Trouble, which was sold to Random House in 2014 following the publication of the Harper’s article “America’s Ancestry Craze,” will be released in March 2022.

Mitzi Angel, currently publisher of Farrar, Straus and Giroux, has been named its next president. Angel will begin this role in January 2022, taking over from Jonathan Galassi.

Pamela Paul, editor of the New York Times Book Review, pays homage to “blurry, badly lit” photos.

Publishers Weekly has published its best-books-of-the-year list.

On November 10, the Paris Review is hosting a group reading and celebration of Gary Indiana’s excellent 2003 novel Do Everything in the Dark.