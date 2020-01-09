Sarah Moss on writing residencies; Authors on their career breakthroughs

T Kira Madden. Photo: Jac Martinez

Viking has bought It’s Not TV, “the first in-depth history of HBO” by Bloomberg editor Felix Gillette and New York Times TV writer John Koblin.

The papers of Power Broker author Robert Caro have been acquired by the New-York Historical Society, the New York Times reports. The acquisition of “200 linear feet of material” has been “a true weight has been lifted from my shoulders,” Caro told the paper.

On the Reading Women podcast, Kendra Winchester talks to Sarah Moss about Brexit, the difficulty of writing residencies, and her recent novel, Ghost Wall. Moss began writing her latest novel at a residency that allowed her to participate in three-day stints over the course of the winter, something that most programs don’t offer. “They always say, oh, you know, come and stay in our beautiful castle for three weeks or six weeks, and we’ll cook for you, and we’ll organize everything for you, and there’ll be no Wi-Fi, and you can just read,” she said of typical residencies. “And I think, well, yes, that would be very nice. But I have a full-time job and two children. And whose life is it that works so that you can just disappear for three weeks?”

At Literary Hub, T Kira Madden, Rowan Hisayo Buchanan, Rachel Monroe and more remember their first “Big Yes”—“the first big shift, either external or internal, in the trajectory of a writer’s career or their understanding of themselves as a writer.” T Kira Madden remembers her first writing class with Anne-E. Wood. “It might be corny to say your first great teacher is your first Big Yes, but sometimes we read corny because it’s true,” she said.

Judith Newman lists recent self-help books that focus on “basic human decency and what it will do for you.”

For the New York Times, Jennifer Steinhauer profiles Fox News host Pete Hegseth. A veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Hegseth’s shifting views mirror those of the Trump administration, and “are emblematic of the seismic shift among many Republicans under Mr. Trump on long-held foreign policy positions,” Steinhauer explains.