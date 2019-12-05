Sharon Marcus on capitalism and bildungsromans; Akwaeke Emezi on her new novel

Akwaeke Emezi. Photo: Elizabeth Wirija

The 2019 Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant Program recipients have been announced. Grantees include Jillian Steinhauer, Elvia Wilk, and more.

Starting next month, Doreen St. Felix will be writing the television column for the New Yorker.

The television rights to Jeff VanderMeer’s Borne novels have been bought by AMC Studios, Deadline reports.

At The Believer, Sharon Marcus reflects on capitalism, bildungsromans, and Sally Rooney. “What happens to coming-of-age tales when young people who have been assigned little value beyond their capacity for labor no longer have any labor to perform?” she asks. “And how have changes to capitalism affected how the bildungsroman treats one of its key themes: generational conflict?”

Entertainment Weekly talks to Akwaeke Emezi about risk, engaging with readers, and her upcoming sophomore novel, The Death of Vivek Oji. “I wasn’t expecting that many people to love Freshwater,” she said of her first book. “I think I underestimated readers and I am so glad I was proven wrong. Seeing relationships build between readers and my work is immensely fulfilling and I continue to be grateful for everyone who engages with my stories.”

“As well-intentioned as these efforts might be, the impulse to respond to falsehood with facts is not a cure-all,” writes Whitney Phillips at the Columbia Journalism Review. “People don’t believe things, or share things, only because of facts. Facts are therefore ill-equipped to solve the problem on their own—and shining a light on what’s false can even, counterintuitively, make things worse by spreading falsehoods to more people, making those falsehoods seem more plausible to certain audiences, and generally ensuring that the story is more potent after the debunk than before.”