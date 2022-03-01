Sheila Heti recommends six books on sex; the new issue of “Bookforum” is online now

For The Nation, Benjamin Moser writes about Anetta Antonenko, the Ukrainian publisher of Clarice Lispector, Jorge Luis Borges, Federico García Lorca, and Georges Bataille. Moser and Antonenko became friends and colleagues when they teamed up to bring Lispector to the country where she was born. Writing now, Antonenko recommends five books to help understand the nation and tells Moser, “I’m not afraid to fight. But I believe that words are a significant contribution to our victory.”

Sheila Heti recommends six books about sex for The Week. Her choices include titles by Henry Miller, James Baldwin, Garth Greenwell, and more. For more on Heti, read Lizzy Harding’s review in the new Bookforum, which came out today.

In a new episode of Black Mountain Radio, Sara Ortiz curates and hosts a selection of work about “Catastrophe Fables, Catastrophe Futures,” including writing by Mary South, Alexandra Kleeman, and Mason Voehl.

The Gizmodo Media Group Union—which represents the workers of Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Root, Lifehacker, and more—went on strike today. You can read more about GMG’s strike and its proposals here.

The New York Public Library has a variety of resources and programs for women’s history month, which begins today. The library is hosting a series on Black feminist futures, an event on history and women’s suffrage, and the thirtieth annual women’s jazz festival.

PEN America has announced its 2022 Literary Awards winners. The awards were announced last night at a ceremony in New York hosted by Seth Meyers. You can watch the livestream here.