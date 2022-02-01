Taylor Lorenz heads to the "Washington Post"; the "Times" buys Wordle

Taylor Lorenz

Taylor Lorenz is leaving the New York Times to join the Washington Post. Lorenz has become the go-to reporter for all things online. Speaking about the Times’s apparent frustration with how she uses social media, she told Vanity Fair, “I use the internet as a modern internet person. These are tensions that are going to play out in any legacy newsroom in different ways.”

In the New Yorker, Anna Holmes writes about Margaret Wise Brown, the author of the children’s book Goodnight Moon. Holmes observes, “Brown helped create a new type of children’s literature that provided both aural and visual feasts. Her books . . . delighted, surprised, and sometimes disturbed.”

The New York Times has purchased Wordle. The publication bought the popular word game from a software engineer for a price “in the low seven figures.”

The Guardian has obtained leaked documents and Slack messages from the Times showing the paper’s resistance to unionization efforts. The Guardian reports: “The Slack messages from the executive were quickly flooded by negative emojis. Only a select few workers can post in the staff-wide Slack channels, so emojis are often the only way most workers can respond to the posts.”

As part of professor Claudia Rankine’s graduate class at NYU, the college is hosting a Zoom conversation between Kamran Javadizadeh and Sharon Olds, moderated by Rankine, on February 10. The free event is open to the public.