Taylor Lorenz joins the New York Times; Juliet Escoria on memoirs and lessons

Juliet Escoria

The Atlantic’s Taylor Lorenz is joining the New York Times Styles section. “Taylor Lorenz beat the Styles desk on three stories in one month. We had some options about how to handle that,” editor Choire Sicha said in a statement. “The easiest and most humane solution was . . . we hired her.”

The National Endowment for the Arts has announced the recipients of $29 million in grants.

“I do feel like a memoir implies that you learn something. I definitely did learn something by my experiences, but that wasn’t what I was interested in,” Juliet the Maniac author Juliet Escoria tells Brad Listi on his podcast, Otherppl. “Writing about what I wanted to write about—what it was like to be a teenager, being completely overwhelmed and not knowing what is going on, and feeling attacked by yourself—was really disorienting. That seemed really interesting to write about. Having some lesson there seemed to erase the point.”

BuzzFeed News’s Rosie Gray reports on Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush’s book project, which was cancelled after Thrush was accused of sexual misconduct. While Thrush was allowed to keep his advance because he was kicked off the project, Haberman had to give hers back after failing to find a new coauthor. “The outcome was that perhaps the most prominent woman journalist in the United States paid a literal price for a male colleague’s alleged transgressions,” Gray writes.

Barack Obama has released his summer reading list. Selections include Colson Whitehead’s Nickel Boys, Ted Chiang’s Exhalation, and Lauren Wilkinson’s American Spy.