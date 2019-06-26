Texas Monthly bought by Randa Duncan Williams; Alix Ohlin on motherhood

Alix Ohlin. Photo: Emily Cooper

Texas Monthly has been sold to Randa Duncan Williams. The daughter of oil tycoon Dan Duncan, Williams is the “ninth wealthiest person in Texas,” according to Forbes. “My family is delighted to provide the resources to support this iconic Texas institution, which is nationally recognized for its editorial flair,” she said in a statement. “The journalistic integrity and quality for which Texas Monthly is known will remain unchanged as we build upon what Genesis Park has done over the past two years.”

The Cut’s Amanda Arnold has compiled a guide to just “what the hell is happening over at Gawker 2.0.,” which “would be a perfect Gawker story if it weren’t, uh, technically about Gawker.”

After receiving backlash for posting a job listing for a part-time inequality editor that did not offer benefits, New Republic editor Chris Lehmann announced that all permanent part-time jobs at the magazine will include benefits.

Malcolm Harris has sold an essay collection, Shit Is Fucked Up and Bullshit to Melville House.

BuzzFeed chair Ken Lerer is leaving the company.

At Literary Hub, Alix Ohlin reflects on the intersection of reproductive rights, infertility, and motherhood.

At Columbia Journalism Review, unofficial New York Times public editor Gabriel Snyder reflects on the paper’s handling of E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Donald Trump. At the New York Times Reader Center, executive editor Dean Baquet explained that paper had “underplayed the article” because “the allegations were already receiving broad attention” in New York magazine. “Whether something amounts to news should be about the credibility and significance of the facts—not whether an outlet is first, second, or eighth to the story,” Snyder wrote of Baquet’s explanation. “The public loses out when institutional ego displaces readers as top priority.”