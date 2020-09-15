The Booker Prize shortlist has been announced; Porochista Khakpour gives a free reading

Porochista Khakpour. Photo: Maria Nova

Graywolf Press has announced a literary salon, featuring Natalie Diaz, Roy G. Guzmán, Khaled Mattawa, and Kevin Young, who will virtually host conversations “about place and imagination” from their homes.

The Intercept has issued a statement on the New York Times’ recent article about their reporting and whistleblower Reality Winner’s 2017 arrest, which “contains little new information” and condemns the outlet for failing to protect their source, who leaked an NSA report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Intercept clarifies five points, including that Winner’s own actions “would likely have sealed her fate, regardless of any clumsiness by the reporter in verifying the scoop.”

Tomorrow at 12:30 PM EST, Porochista Khakpour will give a free virtual reading hosted by Utica college.

The Lambda LitFest will be held this year via Zoom on October 5th through 9th. This year the festival will focus on Black LGTBQ writers. The opening panel, “Black Joy,” will feature Nicole Shawan Junior, Roger Q. Mason, Jordyn Jay, Nasir Kenneth Ferebee, and George M. Johnson.

The Booker Prize shortlist has been announced. Four of the books were debut novels, and Hilary Mantel, who won the prize for each of the last two volumes of her Thomas Cromwell trilogy, was not nominated for the third. Lee Child, the thriller author and one of the judges, said of Mantel’s The Mirror & the Light, “As good as it was, there were six that were better.”