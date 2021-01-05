The Cut names Lindsay Peoples Wagner as its new editor

Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Photo: Tom Newton

The Cut has named Lindsay Peoples Wagner as its new editor in chief. Peoples Wagner was formerly the editor of Teen Vogue and a one-time fashion editor at The Cut.

At Vulture, Lila Shapiro gives a full debrief of the American Dirt controversy, one of the biggest book stories of 2020.

At the New Yorker, Hua Hsu remembers the masked wordsmith MF Doom, whose death at age forty-nine was reported this week. Hsu writes of the late rapper and producer, “He was an artist who took experiences that might have turned someone else cynical and cold and channelled them into a persona that retained a kind of wondrous spark.”

Emily Temple collects reviews of a new Great Gatsby prequel, Nick.

McNally Jackson’s International Literature Book Club will meet on Monday to discuss Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain. Writing in Bookforum, Colm Tóibín said of the book, “Stuart manages to soften the sharp realism of the prose with a sour poetry. Just as the style is layered, no feeling here is simple.”