The Fall issue of Bookforum is out now!

Agnès Varda, Autoportrait, 1949. Photo: © the Estate of Agnès Varda. From Agnès Varda: Director’s Inspiration. Courtesy DelMonico Books/Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The Fall 2024 issue of Bookforum is out now! In this edition: A. S. Hamrah on Agnès Varda’s stunning and nonlinear career, Brandon Taylor on the novels of Sally Rooney, Justin Taylor on getting lost and found in the Bob Dylan archives, Charlotte Shane and Jamie Hood in conversation, Christian Lorentzen on Tony Tulathimutte’s Rejection, Angelo Hernandez Sias on Garth Greenwell’s Small Rain, Moira Donegan on pro-natalism and motherhood after Dobbs, Elvia Wilk on Simon Critchley’s Mysticism, David Klion on Richard Beck’s study of how 9/11 changed American life, Mary Turfah on the limits of witness in Gaza and Lebanon, and much more.

