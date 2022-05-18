The “Jewish Currents” annual reflection on new Jewish literature; Eileen Myles’s advocacy for East River Park

Eileen Myles. Photo: Shae Detar

At Jewish Currents, Josh Lambert writes about some of the best new Jewish literature published in the last year that deals with questions of gender and sexual politics, including Melissa Broder’s Milk Fed, Sam Cohen’s Sarahland, and Hanna Halperin’s Something Wild.

New York Times city correspondent Alex Vadukul talks with poet and novelist Eileen Myles about their advocacy for the trees of East River Park, which is being demolished. Myles moved to New York in the 1970s, when “there was time to waste, and that’s the thing everybody deserves. And the park is wasted space. Uncontrolled vernacular space. So the city said, ‘This can’t be.’”

In a review for Astra of Jhumpa Lahiri’s new essay collection, Translating Myself and Others, Julia Sanches reflects on the different sides of the author: “Lahiri the translator and language learner are novices compared to the expert, much-lauded persona of Lahiri the author and academic.”

Jamie Hood considers poet Fanny Howe’s newly published novella, London-rose, for The Baffler. The book, which Howe wrote during the early 1990s, “might be more usefully regarded as a consortium of fragments—historical apocrypha, lists, philosophic and monastic citations, and other ephemera—which are loosely gathered in the folds of a skeletal plot concerning an unnamed and structurally anonymized female pencil pusher.” You can read an excerpt here.

For the new issue of The Nation, Hannah Gold writes about Rachel Carson’s first three books, newly collected by the Library of America as The Sea Trilogy.