The Nation’s Elie Mystal tracks Election Day news; Bryan Washington on writing silent communication

Bryan Washington. Photo: © Dailey Hubbard

The London Review of Books is hosting a Twitter takeover for election night. From 5 PM to 3AM EST, contributors including Merve Emre, Stephanie Burt, Lauren Oyler, and Christian Lorentzen will tweet from the LRB’s account at will.

Today, The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, will be “keeping an eye on the news and trying to keep you informed about challenges to people exercising their vote.” The “Election Day issue-spotter log” will be updated in real time here.

Following a baffling tweet from Hillbilly Elegy author J. D. Vance about daylight saving time and fertility, Belt Publishing is putting Elizabeth Catte’s What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia on sale for 50 percent off. Frank Guan reviewed Catte’s rebuttal of Vance’s memoir for Bookforum in 2018.

At the Times Insider, two social-media specialists discuss the paper’s online strategy for election night.

For The 19th, Alexis Lanza tracks key races and voting blocs to watch in the general election, with a focus on women running to unseat incumbents and “the issues impacting women voters.”

For the first installment of VICE’s new series, “How Are You So Hot?,” Maggie Lange talks to Bryan Washington, author of the new novel Memorial. Of his characters’ silence in that book, Washington said: “Not all communication takes place in dialogue. . . . Seeing the way people fill silence, like texts or pictures they send, or the act of cooking, is seeing where language is failing and how they fill that void.”

On Monday, November 9, Haymarket Books is hosting “We Still Here: Pandemic, Policing, Protest, and Possibility,” with Marc Lamont Hill, phillip agnew, and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor.