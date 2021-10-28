The new episode of “Artists on Writers | Writers on Artists” is out now, featuring Maggie Nelson and Christina Quarles

Maggie Nelson. Photo: Harry Dodge.

At The Nation, Mark McGurl talks about his new book, Everything and Less: The Novel in the Age of Amazon. McGurl explains how he decided to “use Amazon to reframe our view of the contemporary literary world from as low a vantage point as possible on the prestige hierarchy. From that vantage, a lot of new things become visible—wonderfully lurid and disturbing things!”

Vox Media has announced multiple promotions across the company. Among the changes are Meredith Haggerty becoming the senior editor of culture, Shirin Ghaffary being promoted to senior correspondent, and Caroline Houck taking on the senior deputy editor for policy and politics role.

The Longlist for the Warwick Prize for Women in Translation has been released.

Season three of The Paris Review Podcast begins today. Episode 19, “A Memory of the Species,” includes Robert Frost, Antonella Anedda, Susan Stewart, the vocal group Tenores de Aterúe, and Yohanca Delgado.

The new episode of Artforum and Bookforum’s “Artists on Writers | Writers on Artists” is out now with a conversation between author Maggie Nelson and painter Christina Quarles.