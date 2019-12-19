The New York Times analyzes impeachment coverage; Hillary Kelly on female novelists

Lauren Groff. Photo: Megan Brown

The New York Times runs down television’s coverage of President Trump’s impeachment: “ABC broke into Good Times,” while former senator Rick Santorum opined on CNN that House Republican’s had been “pretty woke” back in 1989 when they impeached Bill Clinton; on CBS, “anchor Norah O’Donnell interrupted Survivor with a special report,” on Fox News, Tucker Carlson “looked grim,” while Sean Hannity called the vote a “revolting charade.” Meanwhile, NBC “included occasional cutaways, with no audio at first, to President Trump speaking at a rally.”

Slate has more on how conservative media covered the House vote.

At Vulture, Hillary Kelly looks at the past decade in books, noting the rise of female novelists who achieved popular, cultural, and commercial success. Discussing authors such as Lauren Groff, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Emma Donoghue, Hanya Yanagihara, and Ottessa Moshfegh, Kelly argues that “over the past ten years, it was women who were celebrated for experimenting, women whose work redefined genres.”

Lift Our Voices, a group started by former Fox News staffers Gretchen Carlson, Julie Roginsky, and Diana Falzone are asking all the 2020 candidates to condemn nondisclosure agreements that deal with workplace issues like sexual harrasment and discrimination.

In November, employees of Hearst Magazines announced their plans to unionize with the Writers Guild of America, East. So far, Hearst has fought the effort. At The Outline, Paul Blest argues that companies like Hearst should voluntarily recognize unions: “Hearst is setting itself up for a long, drawn-out, morale-ruining fight with its own employees, one which will likely require costly legal representation.”

At Literary Hub, Rabih Alameddine recaps the oddest books he’s read this year.