The Pacific Northwest Book Award winners; “High Country News” rounds up reader favorites of 2021

Emily Prado

The winners of the 2022 Pacific Northwest Book Awards are Jill Louise Busby, Omar El Akkad, Emily Prado, Xiran Jay Zhao, Julie Morstad, and Anthony Doerr. The virtual celebration will be held on February 8 at 9pm Eastern.

High Country News has rounded up their readers’ favorite stories from the past year, including a look at how the southern border wall has damaged animal habitats and disrupted migration routes, a profile of the Indigenous team behind the new TV series Reservation Dogs, and a report on the “land back” movement in the Black Hills.

Noname Book Club has sent five thousand books to incarcerated members since April 2019. Consider supporting the prison chapters by joining the club’s Patreon for as little as $1 per month.

Online at Catapult, Lilly Dancyger, Jeanna Kadlec, Nina St. Pierre, Deena ElGenaidi, and Angela Chen discuss their writers’ group, which started meeting five years ago.

For n+1, Nell Zink translates a set of Stasi records kept on her friend Dr. P. during the 1980s: “It has been decided to contact him directly and, with the aid of measure 26/B, gain information about his reaction to this conversation as well as reactions to the statements about his book manuscript that have been made to him by his publisher. In addition, his wife’s attitude toward our state will be explored.”

At AnOther magazine, Anna Cafolla writes about fifteen books she’s excited to read in 2022: “Anticipated books traverse queer party scenes, ask questions of desire and domesticity, capture young women at their most feral, and tap at capitalism’s fragile joints. It’s a year to celebrate translations, overlooked reissues, electrifying debuts, and titan writers.”

The Library of America, publishers of Joan Didion: The 1960s & 70s and Joan Didion: The 1980s & 90s, has collected remembrances of the late author.