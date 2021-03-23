The “Paris Review” announces its new editor; Gayle King interviews Abby Phillip

Emily Stokes. Photo: Taryn Simon.

The Paris Review has named Emily Stokes as its new editor. Stokes has previously been an editor of the New Yorker, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Harper’s Magazine, and the Financial Times. She is taking over for Emily Nemens, who resigned recently to work on her fiction. Stokes said in a statement on the magazine’s website: “After a year in which we have been alone and driven mad by the news, the Review’s mandate, to publish ‘the good writers and good poets, the non-drumbeaters and the non-axe-grinders,’ is a timely calling.”

In the New York Times, Ben Smith profiles Ibram X. Kendi and covers Kendi’s partnership with the Boston Globe and Boston University on The Emancipator, a new online publication that takes up the mantle of nineteenth-century abolitionist newspapers. Bina Venkataraman, the editor of the Globe’s opinion page, stressed the urgency of the cause in an interview: “If you don’t have people agitating for urgent change, it becomes easy to just turn to other problems.”

On Chris Hayes’s Why Is This Happening? podcast, Alec MacGillis talks about his new book Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America about the rise of Amazon and its effect on inequality. In the spring issue of Bookforum, Alex Press reviewed Fulfillment, writing about the lengths that city governments went to try to land Amazon’s new headquarters: “Sure, everyone already knew Amazon was powerful, but this was different: a corporate entity told politicians to jump, and they asked ‘How high?’”

The Times has announced its new class of newsroom fellows. The third Times Fellowship group has thirty-three members representing seventeen US states, Puerto Rico, England, and Vietnam.

At The Cut, Gayle King talks to the cover star of the new issue, Abby Phillip. Phillip is a journalist with a new show on CNN, Inside Politics, and a forthcoming book about Jesse Jackson’s presidential runs. She discusses with King the lessons of 2020, covering politics in the Trump era, and her approach to television reporting. Phillip told King that one of the big takeaways from last year is that newsrooms need to rethink what kind of stories get called “special interest”: “Journalism, particularly political journalism, has never treated communities of color as deserving of the same level of attention and coverage as they do white communities.”

Next Tuesday, March 30, McNally Jackson hosts Yanna Cassell, Nayereh Doosti, Roxana Robinson, Zak Salih, and Marco Yan at an issue-release event for Epiphany magazine.