The story behind Laura Poitras’s departure from First Look Media; Killing the book blurb

Laura Poitras. Photo: Katy Scoggin

At New York magazine’s Intelligencer, Sarah Jones and Peter Sterne take an in-depth look at why Laura Poitras left First Look Media, the independent media company she cofounded with Glenn Greenwald, Jeremy Scahill, and Laura Poitras.

At The Nation, Jennifer Wilson reviews Elena Ferrante’s newest novel, The Lying Life of Adults, and considers how class plays out in the Italian author’s work. It’s usually an uneasy proposition, as the characters contend with conflicted feelings about their upbringing, as Wilson writes, “The Lying Life of Adults lives in the emotionally fraught distance between the characters’ material reality and how they want the world to view them, and it offers an intimate study of the stress and agitation that comes from attempting to balance the two.”

The Boston Review is accepting applications for its Black Voices in the Public Sphere fellowship, which will provide mentorship, workshops, and a stipend to aspiring Black media professionals.

On the A World to Win podcast, Sarah Jaffe—author of Work Won’t Love You Back—talks about the pandemic, Joe Biden, work, and the climate crisis. For more on how the pandemic could change our relationship to our jobs, see Jaffe’s essay on Kate Soper’s hopeful vision for a life after consumerism.

At the Wall Street Journal, Cody Delistraty asks whether it is time to kill the book blurb.

At Orion magazine, Emily Raboteau writes about the Audubon mural project in New York City, racial justice, the pandemic, and more: “I am the mother of Black children in America. It’s not possible for me to consider the threats posed to birds without also considering the threats posed to us.”