The Whiting Literary Magazine Prize winners announced; Rumaan Alam on assimilation and autobiographical novels

Rumaan Alam. Photo: David A. Land

The winners of the Whiting Literary Magazine Prizes have been announced: One Story, Conjunctions, and Foglifter are the print awardees, with Kweli and Nat. Brut winning in the digital categories.

The Literary Arts Emergency Fund will grant 3.5 million dollars to 282 organizations this year. The fund—a venture backed by the Academy of American Poets, the Community of Literary Magazine & Presses, and the National Book Foundation—was created this year to help support nonprofit literary groups affected by the pandemic.

White Negroes author Lauren Michele Jackson is joining the New Yorker as a contributing writer.

The US Justice Department has ordered AJ+, a digital-news outlet affiliated with Al Jazeera, to register as a foreign agent. The DOJ has also subpoenaed Simon & Schuster over the publication of John Bolton’s memoir The Room Where It Happened.

At Vulture, Lila Shapiro profiles Rumaan Alam and looks at how he weaves details from his own life into his novels, the first two of which are written from the perspectives of white women. “My work is autobiographical,” Alam told Shapiro. “But no one can see it.” His latest book, Leave the World Behind, “is his immigrant novel: both a product of the way he was raised to belong and his realization that he never really would.”

Tonight at 7:30 PM EST, Golden Gulag author Ruth Wilson Gilmore discusses prison abolition and community investment with Mariame Kaba. Zoom registration for the event is full, but it will be broadcast live on Facebook.