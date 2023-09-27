The Writers Guild of America reaches a deal with studios; A film based on Rumaan Alam’s novel is coming soon

The Writers Guild of America has voted to accept a deal with Hollywood studios, and the strike order has ended. Hollywood writers will vote on ratifying the contract in early October.

The new Dilettante Army is out now. The Fall 2023 edition is called “Definitive Guide,” and asks its contributors to think about what guides are good for, how they might stifle, and what their radical possibilities might be. The issue includes work by Abby Kluchin and Patrick Blanchfield, Adora Svitak, Christopher Reeves, and many more.

Farrar, Straus, and Giroux have acquired Catherine Lacey’s next two books.

Vanity Fair looks at Leave the World Behind, the new Netflix film based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel. The movie stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, and will stream in December. Director Sam Esmail says of the project, “It’s not really a message film, it’s more of a reflection on where we’re at as a society. But if there is a message, it’s a warning.”

Electric Literature rounds up fifteen small-press books to read this fall.

Join Bookforum at the Brooklyn Book Festival’s literary marketplace this Sunday at Borough Hall! The festival events schedule of author talks and panels is here.