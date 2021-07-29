Torrey Peters will publish four novellas next year; Join "Bookforum" on Tuesday for the premiere of our new video series, "No Wrong Answers"

Torrey Peters. Photo: Natasha Gornik

Torrey Peters, author of Detransition, Baby, has four novellas coming out from Random House next year. Two of the books, Infect Your Friends and Loved Ones and The Masker, had been published online while the others are from unpublished manuscripts. Peters tweeted that Infect Your Friends and Loved Ones has also been optioned for film and television with “a director I think you will approve of.”

The new Gawker.com has launched. In a letter from the editor, Leah Finnegan writes, “I ask you to approach this new iteration of Gawker with an open mind and an open heart. Gawker inspires a lot of emotion in people (men), which is fine. Showing emotion is a sign of strength. The current laws of civility mean that no, it can’t be exactly what it once was, but we strive to honor the past and embrace the present.”

In Current Affairs, Bertrand Cooper asks “Who Actually Gets to Create Black Pop Culture?”

On Post45, a collection of essays and considerations of poet and artist Bernadette Mayer. Mayer, a writer associated with the New York School, has been a prolific and influential figure in the avant garde. Her 1972 photo project Memory was recently published as a book by Siglio Press. Of the making of that volume, Siglio publisher Lisa Pearson told Gillian White: “Just the scope of the book is extraordinary: over 200,000 words and more than 1100 images. Memory was complex, not only because of the number of images, but also because it required translating the original installation into book form.”

Join Bookforum on Tuesday, August 3rd, for the premier of our new video series No Wrong Answers. For our first episode, Anuk Arudpragasam will talk about his Booker Prize-longlisted novel A Passage North with Megha Majumdar, whose own novel, A Burning, was a New York Times notable novel and was longlisted for the National Book Award. The event is free and will be streamed via Zoom. You can RSVP here.