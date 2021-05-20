Valeria Luiselli has won the Dublin Literary Award; Rachel Kushner's Palestine diary

Valeria Luiselli. Photo: Diego Berruecos

Valeria Luiselli’s Lost Children Archive has won the Dublin Literary Award. The winner is selected from a group of books nominated by libraries around the world. Luiselli’s novel was chosen by a library in Barcelona, and the author said of the institution, “I’m going to kiss its rocks one day, because I probably won’t be able to kiss its librarians because of Covid.”

Samir Mansour Bookshop, a bookstore and library in Gaza, was bombed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday.

n+1 has posted a 2016 diary by Rachel Kushner that she wrote during a research trip to the Shuafat Refugee Camp in East Jerusalem. As she explains in her introduction to the diary, “At the time I didn’t plan to publish my account. I felt too violated and rended; I had no distance. Five years later, I still have no distance, perhaps because distance would suggest acceptance, and what I saw was completely unacceptable.”

The University of North Carolina’s board of trustees has denied Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure in her new role as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the university’s journalism school. Hussman faculty have signed a letter urging the board to reconsider their decision, which was made contrary to the journalism department’s recommendation and “breaks precedent with previous tenured full professor appointments of Knight chairs in our school.” Hannah-Jones is the Pulitzer-winning journalist behind the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project.

At the Columbia Journalism Review, Mathew Ingram looks at accusations that Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are all censoring images and posts by Palestinians and their allies.

The PEN America World Voices Festival is underway. Today at noon EST, Mira Jacob, Alison Bechdel, Rivers Solomon, and Torrey Peters will discuss “transformation as possibility in queer stories,” in a panel hosted with the Burdock Book Collective. Through Saturday, catch panels on recovering lost Black American stories, Russian poetry, the art of teaching writing, Richard Flanagan and Alexandra Schwartz in conversation for Arthur Miller Lecture, and more.