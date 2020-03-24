Valeria Luiselli wins Rathbones Folio Prize; Beowolf Sheehan starts “An Author a Day”

Valeria Luiselli. Photo: Diego Berruecos/Gatopardo

Valeria Luiselli’s Lost Children Archive has won the Rathbones Folio Prize. The Guardian notes that Luiselli is the first women to win the prize in its seven-year history. The awards ceremony was canceled but the prize was presented online via Twitter.

Bloomsbury has bought the rights to David Byrne and Maira Kalman’s American Utopia. Based on Byrne’s Broadway show of the same name, the book will be published next September.

T Kira Madden’s Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls is being adapted into a movie, Deadline reports. “T Kira’s story is a lesson in radical self-acceptance, an open-hearted love letter to our pain and our mistakes, and proof that while we are fundamentally shaped by our trauma, it does not have to define us,” director Frankie Shaw said.

Photographer Beowolf Sheehan is starting An Author a Day, a new online project to benefit writers during the coronavirus pandemic. Each day, Sheehan will publish a new photo of an author along with resources for purchasing their work. Prints of the photographs will also be for sale, with some of the proceeds going to the Authors League Fund.

Time Out has gone fully digital and the company has closed all of their food markets in Europe and the US. The magazine plans to offer “house-bound relevant content” until public events are allowed again.

Arcade Publishing released Woody Allen’s memoir yesterday, the Associated Press reports. In a statement, Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver explained the decision to publish Allen’s book: “In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him.”

Lena Dunham is writing a serialized novel for Vogue’s website. Verified Strangers “follows Ally, a single 32-year-old woman who is nursing a broken heart and ‘addicted to dating.’” Described by Vogue as a novel “in the spirit of a literary tradition that harkens back to Charles Dickens and George Eliot,” the direction of the story will be decided by readers’ votes on the magazine’s Instagram.