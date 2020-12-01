Verso Books announces union under NewsGuild; Kevin Young discusses African American poetry with Tracy K. Smith

Kevin Young. Photo: Melanie Dunea

Verso Books staff has organized to join a unit of the NewsGuild. In a statement released yesterday, the publisher announced that management has voluntarily recognized the union. At Literary Hub, editor Ben Mabie and senior publicist Julia Judge discuss the unionizing process.

Jewish Currents is adding a “new and growing” Advisory Board to its masthead, including novelist Deborah Eisenberg, scholars Cornel West and Judith Butler, and journalist Kate Aronoff.

NPR’s Book Concierge has been updated with 2020 titles.

CUNY’s Black Media Initiative has launched a directory of American media outlets—including newspapers, digital startups, nonprofit newsrooms, and radio stations—that primarily serve Black readers and communities. The initiative aims to “include the broadest swath of publication formats,” and welcomes recommendations for additions via email.

CNN profiles Dawn Davis, the new editor in chief of Bon Appetit magazine. Davis was formerly a vice president and Simon & Schuster and an editor of Pulitzer Prize–winning nonfiction.

At Literary Hub, Emily Temple offers an installment of the astrology book club, advising you what to read based on your star sign.

Tonight at 5 PM EST, the Schomburg Center is hosting Kevin Young and Tracy K. Smith in a discussion about African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle & Song, the new Library of America anthology edited by Young.