Victor LaValle adapts novel for miniseries

Victor LaValle. Photo: Teddy Wolff

Victor LaValle is adapting his novel The Devil in Silver into a miniseries, which will air on AMC. According to Deadline magazine: “The Devil in Silver would be the first season in a potential new horror anthology series for AMC and AMC+ that will feature average people caught up in horrific stories in today’s world.”

LitHub weighs in on who will win the next Nobel Prize.

Early reviewers of Blonde, the new film based on Joyce Carol Oates’s novel of Marilyn Monroe, have not been kind.

Grove Press has purchased Prophet, a new novel co-written by Helen Macdonald (H Is for Hawk) and musician Sin Blaché. According to the publisher, the novel, written during COVID, follows a former MI6 agent and an American intelligence officer “brought together to investigate how and why people’s most cherished memories are being manifested and weaponized against them through a spooky, exotic substance called Prophet.” The book will be released in August 2023.

Tonight in Philadelphia, the Russian author Vladimir Sorokin (author of Day of the Oprichnik and many other novels) will be in conversation with Mark Krotov, publisher and editor of n+1. Tickets are available here.

On Friday at 7, Stephanie Burt will celebrate her new poetry book, For the Release of Mermaids, at Manhattan’s P&T Knitwear Books, where she will discuss her work with Cat Fitzpatrick.