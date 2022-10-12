Vivian Gornick to receive the Paris Review’s lifetime achievement award; a free and live streamed talk with Annie Ernaux

Vivian Gornick. Photo: Mitchell Bach

The Paris Review has announced that critic and memoirist Vivian Gornick will receive the 2023 Hadada Award, the journal’s lifetime achievement prize. Mona Simpson, publisher of the Paris Review, said in a statement, “Gornick, like her admired Sebald, pulls off her enormously ambitious interior project—with brash, deep humor, and with a burning interrogation of the many selves she was before this one, here and now, the one talking to us from the page.” In a 2021 interview for Bookforum, Gornick told Emily Gould: “My preoccupation with internal self-division still compels me completely. That’s my way into thinking about reading, writing, and living.” Gornick will be presented with the Hadada in April.

Tonight, Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux will speak at Barnard College in New York. The event will be live streamed for free starting at 6pm.

As a preview of what’s to come, The Point has posted the table of contents of their forthcoming issue, which will include Sam Kriss on the literature of mass shootings, Lola Seaton on Stanley Cavell’s style, Vikrant Dadawala on ethnic studies, Jess Bergman on Lillian Fishman’s novel Acts of Service, and more.

The longlist for the 2023 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction have been announced. Among the forty-three titles are books by Jennifer Egan, Jonathan Escoffery, Margo Jefferson, Hua Hsu, and more. The shortlist will be announced on November 15 and the winner on January 29.

Tomorrow night (Thursday), Lux magazine is hosting an issue-launch party in Los Angeles.