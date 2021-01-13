Wesley Lowery joins the Marshall Project; Vincent Bevins on confused analogies and the “self-coup”

Wesley Lowery. Photo: Reggie Cunningham

Wesley Lowery, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist on criminal justice and author of They Can’t Kill Us All, is joining the Marshall Project. As a contributing editor, he will help the organization expand into local reporting.

At n+1, Vincent Bevins writes about the confused comparisons used by politicians, brands, and entertainers “randomly grasping for imagery from the bad, brown world beyond our borders” to describe the attempted coup at the capitol last week. George W. Bush, for example, likened the events of January 6 to how election results “are disputed in a banana republic,” eliding the fact that the extraction regimes of banana republics and US-backed coups in Central America were thoroughly American inventions. Greg Grandin, author of The End of the Myth, weighs in on the tendency of commentators to use Latin American comparisons instead of addressing the problems of American neoliberalism head-on. Bevins wonders: “But must we analogize at all?”

Sally Rooney’s third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, will be published in September by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Mitzi Angel, publisher of FSG, said of the book: “The characters are contemplating a world in which the future is very uncertain for them—what’s the world of work going to look like, what’s going to happen to the planet, what are the politics we are all living through. I think the stakes are higher.”

In this week’s New Yorker, read a piece from Rachel Kushner’s forthcoming essay collection, The Hard Crowd, about growing up in 1980s San Francisco.

Nieman Lab’s Sarah Scire talks with Kara Meyberg Guzman, a board member of the Tiny News Collective, about the venture, which aims to support small and fledgling newsrooms. “We’re not here to swoop into communities and ‘save’ local journalism,” Guzman said. “We want to support people who are part of and are deeply invested in their communities, and give them the training, financial and backroom support to make it easier to own and operate a local newsroom.”